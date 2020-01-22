Lowest EPS Growth in the Retail REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Whitestone Rei (WSR, SKT, NNN, AKR, UE)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Whitestone Rei ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 333.3%. Following is Tanger Factory with a EPS growth of 354.0%. National Retail ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 458.7%.
Acadia Realty follows with a EPS growth of 625.0%, and Urban Edge P rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 689.7%.
