Lowest EPS Growth in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Hci Group Inc (HCI, HALL, AFH, JRVR, RLI)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Hci Group Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 190.5%. Following is Hallmark Finl with a EPS growth of 263.2%. Atlas Financial ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 305.3%.

James River Grou follows with a EPS growth of 308.6%, and Rli Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 377.4%.

