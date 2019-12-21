Lowest EPS Growth in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Frank'S Internat (FI, RES, NR, MDR, SLB)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Frank'S Internat ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 691.8%. Rpc Inc is next with a EPS growth of 857.1%. Newpark Resource ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,320.8%.

Mcdermott Intl follows with a EPS growth of 1,998.2%, and Schlumberger Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,597.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Schlumberger Ltd on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have risen 13.4%. We continue to monitor Schlumberger Ltd for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.