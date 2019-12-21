Lowest EPS Growth in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Knoll Inc (KNL, MLHR, MSA, TILE, ARC)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Knoll Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,538.5%. Following is Herman Miller with a EPS growth of 1,844.3%. Msa Safety Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,671.6%.

Interface Inc follows with a EPS growth of 8,415.3%, and Arc Document Sol rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 20,000.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Interface Inc on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Interface Inc have risen 32.7%. We continue to monitor Interface Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.