Lowest EPS Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Cigna Corp (CI, UNH, HUM, MGLN, MOH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Cigna Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 382.3%. Unitedhealth Grp is next with a EPS growth of 433.8%. Humana Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,942.8%.

Magellan Health follows with a EPS growth of 2,724.2%, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 4,275.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Molina Healthcar on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $123.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Molina Healthcar have risen 10.7%. We continue to monitor Molina Healthcar for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.