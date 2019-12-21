Lowest EPS Growth in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry Detected in Shares of Leidos Holdings (LDOS, MANT, HCKT, CTSH, BAH)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Leidos Holdings ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 331.5%. Following is Mantech Intl-A with a EPS growth of 342.5%. Hackett Group ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 384.6%.

Cognizant Tech-A follows with a EPS growth of 405.9%, and Booz Allen Hamil rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 759.5%.

