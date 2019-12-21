Lowest EPS Growth in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of 1-800-Flowers-A (FLWS, FTD, NFLX, PETS, AMZN)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

1-800-Flowers-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 571.4%. Following is Ftd Cos Inc with a EPS growth of 2,413.8%. Netflix Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,544.1%.

Petmed Express follows with a EPS growth of 3,563.8%, and Amazon.Com Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 5,886.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Petmed Express on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Petmed Express have risen 30.0%. We continue to monitor Petmed Express for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.