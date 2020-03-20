Lowest EPS Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of 3M Co (MMM, HON, ROP, GE, CSL)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
3M Co ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 359.4%. Following is Honeywell Intl with a EPS growth of 516.3%. Roper Technologi ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 821.6%.
General Electric follows with a EPS growth of 4,814.8%, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 8,608.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Roper Technologi on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $369.86. Since that call, shares of Roper Technologi have fallen 22.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
