Lowest EPS Growth in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Colgate-Palmoliv (CL, WDFC, CLX, ENR, SPB)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Colgate-Palmoliv ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 914.7%. Following is Wd-40 Co with a EPS growth of 1,000.0%. Clorox Co ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,219.3%.

Energizer Holdin follows with a EPS growth of 2,705.9%, and Spectrum Brands rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 4,925.1%.

