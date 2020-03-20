Lowest EPS Growth in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Davita Inc (DVA, LH, CVS, AMED, DGX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Davita Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 735.5%. Laboratory Cp is next with a EPS growth of 1,194.3%. Cvs Health Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,195.5%.

Amedisys Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,504.1%, and Quest Diagnostic rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,606.3%.

