Lowest EPS Growth in the Health Care Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Hca Healthcare I (HCA, GEN, USPH, SEM, CSU)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Hca Healthcare I ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 433.4%. Following is Genesis Healthca with a EPS growth of 1,724.8%. Us Physical Ther ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,175.0%.

Select Medical follows with a EPS growth of 3,566.9%, and Cap Senior Livin rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,846.2%.

