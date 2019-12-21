Lowest EPS Growth in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL, RSG, WM, TTEK, ROL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Stericycle Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 790.5%. Republic Svcs is next with a EPS growth of 1,428.6%. Waste Management ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,167.4%.

Tetra Tech Inc follows with a EPS growth of 2,487.7%, and Rollins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,333.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Stericycle Inc on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $47.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Stericycle Inc have risen 32.5%. We continue to monitor Stericycle Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.