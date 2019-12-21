Lowest EPS Growth in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of F5 Networks (FFIV, IDCC, CSCO, ANET, UBNT)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
F5 Networks ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 515.1%. Following is Interdigital Inc with a EPS growth of 833.3%. Cisco Systems ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,012.7%.
Arista Networks follows with a EPS growth of 1,382.1%, and Ubiquiti Network rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,459.5%.
