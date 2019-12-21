Lowest EPS Growth in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Caleres Inc (CAL, ROST, DSW, ZUMZ, GCO)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Caleres Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 556.4%. Ross Stores Inc is next with a EPS growth of 1,575.8%. Dsw Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,589.0%.

Zumiez Inc follows with a EPS growth of 8,291.7%, and Genesco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 8,745.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Caleres Inc on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.85. Since that recommendation, shares of Caleres Inc have risen 20.7%. We continue to monitor Caleres Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.