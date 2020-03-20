Lowest EPS Growth in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of Coach Inc (COH, OXM, SQBG, PVH, UA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Coach Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,482.0%. Oxford Inds Inc is next with a EPS growth of 3,461.4%. Sequential Brand ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 5,217.4%.

Pvh Corp follows with a EPS growth of 5,356.6%, and Under Armo-C rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 8,000.0%.

