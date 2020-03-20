Lowest EPS Growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Huntington Ingal (HII, NOC, GD, HRS, EGL)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Huntington Ingal ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 34.4%. Northrop Grumman is next with a EPS growth of 403.6%. General Dynamics ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 407.8%.

Harris Corp follows with a EPS growth of 819.9%, and Engility Holding rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,018.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Engility Holding and will alert subscribers who have EGL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.