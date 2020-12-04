Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Specialized REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Rayonier Inc (RYN, CXW, CORR, LSI, PSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rayonier Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -14.0%. Following is Corecivic Inc with a EBITDA growth of -5.8%. Corenergy Infras ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -4.7%.

Life Storage Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 5.1%, and Public Storage rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 5.8%.

