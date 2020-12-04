Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS, INTC, SWKS, MXIM, XLNX)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cirrus Logic Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -12.7%. Following is Intel Corp with a EBITDA growth of 11.3%. Skyworks Solutio ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 14.4%.

Maxim Integrated follows with a EBITDA growth of 15.7%, and Xilinx Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 20.2%.

