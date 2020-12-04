Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Retail REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Retail Value Inc (RVI, WRI, SKT, UBA, RPT)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Retail Value Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -38.2%. Weingarten Rlty is next with a EBITDA growth of -0.9%. Tanger Factory ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.5%.

Urstadt Biddle-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 2.4%, and Ramco-Gershenson rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 3.7%.

