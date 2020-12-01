Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Packaging Corp (PKG, AVY, SON, SEE, WRK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Packaging Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.3%. Avery Dennison is next with a EBITDA growth of 19.5%. Sonoco Products ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 24.0%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 25.6%, and Westrock Co rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 44.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westrock Co on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Westrock Co have risen 14.7%. We continue to monitor Westrock Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.