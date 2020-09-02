Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Renewable Energy (REGI, HFC, PBF, PARR, VLO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Renewable Energy ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -31.0%. Following is Hollyfrontier Co with a EBITDA growth of 0.7%. Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.8%.

Par Pacific Hold follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.1%, and Valero Energy rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 28.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Par Pacific Hold on December 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.46. Since that call, shares of Par Pacific Hold have fallen 16.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.