Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Rowan Companie-A (RDC, DO, UNT, NE, HP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rowan Companie-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -86.7%. Following is Diamond Offshore with a EBITDA growth of -1.4%. Unit Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 23.1%.

Noble Corp Plc follows with a EBITDA growth of 30.9%, and Helmerich & Payn rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 40.2%.

