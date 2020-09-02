MySmarTrend
Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Rowan Companie-A (RDC, DO, UNT, NE, HP)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rowan Companie-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -86.7%. Following is Diamond Offshore with a EBITDA growth of -1.4%. Unit Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 23.1%.

Noble Corp Plc follows with a EBITDA growth of 30.9%, and Helmerich & Payn rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 40.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rowan Companie-A on February 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.57. Since that call, shares of Rowan Companie-A have fallen 5.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

