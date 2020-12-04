Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Luminex Corp (LMNX, WAT, A, MTD, TMO)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.
Luminex Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 0.2%. Waters Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%. Agilent Tech Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 20.8%.
Mettler-Toledo follows with a EBITDA growth of 21.6%, and Thermo Fisher rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 23.4%.
