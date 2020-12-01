Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Tri Pointe Group (TPH, CAA, CVCO, NVR, WLH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Tri Pointe Group ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 20.0%. Calatlantic Grou is next with a EBITDA growth of 20.5%. Cavco Industries ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 22.0%.

Nvr Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 28.1%, and William Lyon-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 34.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of William Lyon-A on January 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.42. Since that recommendation, shares of William Lyon-A have risen 71.2%. We continue to monitor William Lyon-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.