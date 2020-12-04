Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Tri Pointe Group (TPH, CAA, CVCO, NVR, LGIH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Tri Pointe Group ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 20.0%. Calatlantic Grou is next with a EBITDA growth of 20.5%. Cavco Industries ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 22.0%.

Nvr Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 28.1%, and Lgi Homes Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 37.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Calatlantic Grou on February 1st, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.17. Since that call, shares of Calatlantic Grou have fallen 5.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.