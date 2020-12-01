Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB, ETH, LEG, MHK, TPX)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

La-Z-Boy Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.1%. Following is Ethan Allen with a EBITDA growth of 9.7%. Leggett & Platt ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%.

Mohawk Inds follows with a EBITDA growth of 23.8%, and Tempur Sealy Int rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 36.8%.

