Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Anika Therapeuti (ANIK, RTIX, NEOG, WST, COO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Anika Therapeuti ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -21.2%. Rti Surgical Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%. Neogen Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 18.3%.

West Pharmaceut follows with a EBITDA growth of 33.4%, and Cooper Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 41.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Anika Therapeuti on November 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $57.75. Since that call, shares of Anika Therapeuti have fallen 13.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.