Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Ventas Inc (VTR, CCP, LTC, NHI, SNR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ventas Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -1.8%. Care Capital Pro is next with a EBITDA growth of 2.0%. Ltc Properties ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.2%.

Natl Health Inv follows with a EBITDA growth of 8.6%, and New Senior Inves rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%.

