Lowest EBITDA Growth in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Big Lots Inc (BIG, TGT, DLTR, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%. Target Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%.

Dollar General C follows with a EBITDA growth of 17.0%, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 33.2%.

