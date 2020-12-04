Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Steven Madden (SHOO, NKE, DECK, SKX, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.5%. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a EBITDA growth of 15.4%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 31.5%.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 31.5%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 113.0%.
