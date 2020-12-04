Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Monsanto Co (MON, IPI, SMG, AVD, CF)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Monsanto Co ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 18.3%. Intrepid Potash Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%. Scotts Miracle ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 27.8%.

Amer Vanguard follows with a EBITDA growth of 28.6%, and Cf Industries Ho rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 32.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intrepid Potash Inc on June 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.30. Since that call, shares of Intrepid Potash Inc have fallen 71.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.