Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Avx Corp (AVX, APH, VSH, IIVI, ROG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Avx Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -9.1%. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a EBITDA growth of 13.2%. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 23.9%.

Ii-Vi Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.2%, and Rogers Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 32.0%.

