Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Generac Holdings (GNRC, AYI, AME, RBC, ETN)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Generac Holdings ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 0.9%. Following is Acuity Brands with a EBITDA growth of 5.8%. Ametek Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 14.7%.

Regal Beloit Cor follows with a EBITDA growth of 15.8%, and Eaton Corp Plc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 16.0%.

