Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of El Paso Electric (EE, PNW, WR, ES, PPL)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

El Paso Electric ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -11.6%. Pinnacle West is next with a EBITDA growth of -0.5%. Westar Energy In ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 2.5%.

Eversource Energ follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.0%, and Ppl Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 4.1%.

