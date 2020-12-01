Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Diversified Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Huntsman Corp (HUN, EMN, CC, DOW, DD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Huntsman Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.1%. Following is Eastman Chemical with a EBITDA growth of 14.3%. Chemours Co ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 30.2%.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 145.7%, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 190.0%.

