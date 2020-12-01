Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Armstrong World (AWI, CBPX, NX, ROCK, UFPI)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Armstrong World ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.5%. Following is Continental Buil with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%. Quanex Building ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 19.5%.

Gibraltar Indust follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.9%, and Universal Forest rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 20.2%.

