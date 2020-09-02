Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Entravision Co-A (EVC, SBGI, GTN, TRCO, TGNA)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Entravision Co-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -80.6%. Sinclair Broad-A is next with a EBITDA growth of -17.3%. Gray Television ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -16.1%.

Tribune Media -A follows with a EBITDA growth of -11.6%, and Tegna Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 3.7%.

