Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA, GPI, ABG, SAH, AN)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -12.9%. Group 1 Automoti is next with a EBITDA growth of -6.0%. Asbury Auto Grp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.3%.

Sonic Automoti-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 0.1%, and Autonation Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 1.2%.

