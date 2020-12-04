Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Airlines Industry Detected in Shares of Jetblue Airways (JBLU, DAL, LUV, ALK, AAL)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Jetblue Airways ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.2%. Delta Air Li is next with a EBITDA growth of 7.8%. Southwest Air ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 10.4%.

Alaska Air Group follows with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%, and American Airline rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 16.2%.

