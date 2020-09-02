Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC, NCMI, CCO, IPG, MDCA)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Omnicom Group ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%. National Cinemed is next with a EBITDA growth of 9.6%. Clear Channel-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.9%.

Interpublic Grp follows with a EBITDA growth of 12.6%, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 48.3%.

