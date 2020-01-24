Lowest Earnings Yield in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Shenandoah Telec (SHEN, USM, TMUS, S, SPOK)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Shenandoah Telec ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Following is Us Cellular Corp with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.
Sprint Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Shenandoah Telec on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Shenandoah Telec have risen 34.9%. We continue to monitor Shenandoah Telec for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
