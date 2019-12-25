Lowest Earnings Yield in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Tfs Financial Co (TFSL, TREE, KRNY, ESSA, PROV)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Tfs Financial Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Following is Lendingtree Inc with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Kearny Financial ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.9%.

Essa Bancorp Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.1%, and Provident Fnl Hl rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tfs Financial Co on June 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Tfs Financial Co have risen 12.7%. We continue to monitor Tfs Financial Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.