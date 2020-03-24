Lowest Earnings Yield in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Cdw Corp/De (CDW, AXE, TECD, PLUS, NSIT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Cdw Corp/De ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.9%. Following is Anixter Intl Inc with a an earnings yield of 5.8%. Tech Data Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 7.0%.

Eplus Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 8.0%, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 10.0%.

