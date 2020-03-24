Lowest Earnings Yield in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Balchem Corp (BCPC, PAH, ECL, SHW, KWR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Balchem Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Following is Platform Special with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a an earnings yield of 3.6%, and Quaker Chemical rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Quaker Chemical on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $171.46. Since that call, shares of Quaker Chemical have fallen 29.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.