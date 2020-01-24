Lowest Earnings Yield in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Collectors Univ (CLCT, SCI, RGS, BID, CSV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Collectors Univ ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Following is Service Corp Int with a an earnings yield of 3.4%. Regis Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.
Sotheby'S follows with a an earnings yield of 4.5%, and Carriage Service rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.1%.
