Lowest Earnings Yield in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Photronics Inc (PLAB, CCMP, FORM, ENTG, KLAC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Photronics Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.3%. Cabot Microelec is next with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Formfactor Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.1%.

Entegris Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.8%, and Kla-Tencor Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Photronics Inc on July 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Photronics Inc have risen 79.8%. We continue to monitor Photronics Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.