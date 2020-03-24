Lowest Earnings Yield in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Photronics Inc (PLAB, CCMP, FORM, ENTG, RTEC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Photronics Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. Following is Cabot Microelec with a an earnings yield of 3.1%. Formfactor Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%.

Entegris Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Rudolph Technol rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.

