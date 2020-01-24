Lowest Earnings Yield in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Costar Group Inc (CSGP, FORR, VRSK, HURN, FCN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Costar Group Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.7%. Forrester Resear is next with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Verisk Analyti ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

Huron Consulting follows with a an earnings yield of 1.9%, and Fti Consulting rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fti Consulting on December 31st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $65.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Fti Consulting have risen 82.7%. We continue to monitor Fti Consulting for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.