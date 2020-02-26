MySmarTrend
Lowest Earnings Yield in the Publishing Industry Detected in Shares of Daily Journal (DJCO, NYT, SCHL, NEWM, MDP)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:27am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Daily Journal ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. New York Times-A is next with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Scholastic Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.

New Media Invest follows with a an earnings yield of 6.4%, and Meredith Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 9.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

