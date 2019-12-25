Lowest Earnings Yield in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Markel Corp (MKL, RLI, WTM, EMCI, GBLI)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Markel Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Following is Rli Corp with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. White Mountains ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.7%.

Emc Ins Group follows with a an earnings yield of 1.8%, and Global Indemnity rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

